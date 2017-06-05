Children enjoy obstacle course

PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School tackled an obstacle course to raise money for an outdoor classroom.

The course was laid out on the school field and included a net which the children had to crawl under, benches they had to pull themselves along and a football goal.

One obstacle required rolling a dice and then completing an exercise that corresponded to that number, while another involved putting on a superhero’s cape and weaving through cones.

The school is trying to raise £25,000 for the classroom which will be able to hold a class of 30.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “We don’t have enough spaces in the school that are quiet for group work so we are fund-raising for the garden studio.

“All the children took home sponsorship forms and they received a stamp for every lap of the course. One class did 26 laps — they loved it!”