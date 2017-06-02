Village pub re-opened after couple buy it from company

A PUB in Shiplake has re-opened under new owners.

David Morris and Karen Rackham bought the freehold of the Plowden Arms, off the A4155, from Brakspear earlier this year.

They refurbished the pub before opening the doors again on Friday night when about 100 people visited.

Mrs Rackham said: “It was incredible. We had long queues to get drinks so it was a challenge to make sure we could serve everyone quickly but that’s a good thing.

“There were three of us behind the bar and we didn’t stop but I would have liked more time to speak to customers to tell them what we’re doing. Serving and providing people a quality that we feel at times is missing within the industry is something we’re really passionate about and we want to do our best to respond to the local community and provide them with a pub they really want.”

The Plowden Arms will be open every day and will serve food from Wednesday to Sunday. It will offer a bar menu at lunchtime and in the evenings as well as a restaurant-style menu in the evenings.

The couple, who live on the premises, moved from Lower Earley with their St Bernard Barney, saying they fell in love with the building. Former tenants Matthew and Ruth Woodley left at the end of March.