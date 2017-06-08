General Election 2017 - Henley constituency

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
Thursday, 08 June 2017
VOTERS are off to the polls once again today in the general election.
Conservative John Howell is looking to retain his Henley constituency seat, which he has held since 2008.
At the last general election, held in 2015, he was returned with a majority of more than 25,000 votes.
The other candidates are as follows: Robin Bennett (Green Party), Laura Coyle (Liberal Democrats), Patrick Gray (Radical Party), Oliver Kavanagh (Labour Party) and Tim Scott (UKIP).
South Oxfordshire District Council has said the busiest time at the polls will be between
Polling stations will close at
To find out which polling station to cast your vote, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/ccm/support/startsearch.jsp
08 June 2017
