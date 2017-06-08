General Election 2017 - Henley constituency

VOTERS are off to the polls once again today in the general election.

Conservative John Howell is looking to retain his Henley constituency seat, which he has held since 2008.

At the last general election, held in 2015, he was returned with a majority of more than 25,000 votes.

The other candidates are as follows: Robin Bennett (Green Party), Laura Coyle (Liberal Democrats), Patrick Gray (Radical Party), Oliver Kavanagh (Labour Party) and Tim Scott (UKIP).

South Oxfordshire District Council has said the busiest time at the polls will be between 7am and 8am , 1pm and 2pm and from 3pm to 7pm .

Polling stations will close at 10pm and the constituency count will be held and the result declared at the White Horse leisure centre in Abingdon.

To find out which polling station to cast your vote, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/ccm/support/startsearch.jsp

