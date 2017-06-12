Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Games day

A FAMILY games day will be held at Mill Green in Wargrave on Sunday, July 16.

Children up to age 11 and their families will take part in games including water volleyball.

The annual event will run from 3pm to 5pm and tea will be served. All are welcome. For more information, call Camilla Cook on 07939 031542 or email camilla
cook@btconnect.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33