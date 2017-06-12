Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
A FAMILY games day will be held at Mill Green in Wargrave on Sunday, July 16.
Children up to age 11 and their families will take part in games including water volleyball.
The annual event will run from 3pm to 5pm and tea will be served. All are welcome. For more information, call Camilla Cook on 07939 031542 or email camilla
cook@btconnect.com
