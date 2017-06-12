Monday, 12 June 2017

River cruise

A CRUISE on the River Thames will be held in Wargrave on Monday.

Dozens of people are expected to board the Waterman, a pleasure boat owned by Hobbs of Henley, for the cruise between Bushnells Marina and Temple Island in Henley.

Guests will be served tea, sandwiches, scones, cakes and strawberries provided by Totally Scrumptious Food and Pimm’s and Prosecco will be available from a bar.

The cruise starts at 3pm but all guests should arrive half an hour beforehand. Tickets cost £22.50 and are available from Caroline Hopkinson on 07714 244123 or email K2_hop@hotmail.com

