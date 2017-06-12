Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Housing opposition

REVISED plans for eight new homes near Shiplake have been opposed by Henley town councillors.

Sarah Melton, from Newbury, wants to redevelop the site of Mount Ida, a private house opposite Thames Farm, off Reading Road.

The site is not one of those chosen for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Councillors opposed an application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council in November and now they have recommended that amended plans are refused consent.

They argue that the site has not been earmarked for redevelopment and the scheme would affect road safety.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “Nothing has really changed.”

Councillor Julian Brookes added: “I don’t see any change in the access.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33