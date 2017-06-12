Housing opposition

REVISED plans for eight new homes near Shiplake have been opposed by Henley town councillors.

Sarah Melton, from Newbury, wants to redevelop the site of Mount Ida, a private house opposite Thames Farm, off Reading Road.

The site is not one of those chosen for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Councillors opposed an application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council in November and now they have recommended that amended plans are refused consent.

They argue that the site has not been earmarked for redevelopment and the scheme would affect road safety.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “Nothing has really changed.”

Councillor Julian Brookes added: “I don’t see any change in the access.”