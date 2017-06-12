Monday, 12 June 2017

Five new homes plan

A DEVELOPER wants to build five new homes on a plot of land in Sonning.

Peter Byfield, from London, wants to demolish two properties off Old Bath Road to make room for the two-storey houses.

Each new property would have five bedrooms and parking spaces.

The site borders the Sunrise of Sonning care home and Redingensians Rugby Club and Millgate Homes has created a similar development to the north of the plot.

Mr Byfield says that a successful appeal over plans to build 25 new homes in Charvil in March shows that Wokingham Borough Council’s five-year land supply is out of date so new homes are needed.

The council will make a decision on the application next month.

