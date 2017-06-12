Five new homes plan

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
A DEVELOPER wants to build five new homes on a plot of land in Sonning.
Peter Byfield, from London, wants to demolish two properties off Old Bath Road to make room for the two-storey houses.
Each new property would have five bedrooms and parking spaces.
The site borders the Sunrise of Sonning care home and Redingensians Rugby Club and Millgate Homes has created a similar development to the north of the plot.
Mr Byfield says that a successful appeal over plans to build 25 new homes in Charvil in March shows that Wokingham Borough Council’s five-year land supply is out of date so new homes are needed.
The council will make a decision on the application next month.
