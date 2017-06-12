Open farms

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
OPEN days will be held at two farms on Sunday.
Coombe End Farm in Goring and the Hall Hunter Partnership at Sheeplands Farm, Wargrave, will be taking part in a nationwide initiative which is designed to showcase what they do and allow the public to see their animals close up.
Open Farm Sunday is run by sustainable farming body Linking Environment And Farming. For more information, visit www.farmsunday.org
