Monday, 12 June 2017
A CURRY night will be held in Dunsden to raise money for the village hall.
It will take place at the Loddon Brewery in Church Lane tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.
A Nepalese buffet and Loddon ale will be served and there will be an auction with lots including helicopter and glider flights and rides on a combine harvester.
Tickets cost £15 and can be bought from Binfield Heath Stores or at www.buytickets.
at/dunsden
12 June 2017
