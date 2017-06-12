Monday, 12 June 2017

A CURRY night will be held in Dunsden to raise money for the village hall.

It will take place at the Loddon Brewery in Church Lane tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.

A Nepalese buffet and Loddon ale will be served and there will be an auction with lots including helicopter and glider flights and rides on a combine harvester.

Tickets cost £15 and can be bought from Binfield Heath Stores or at www.buytickets.
at/dunsden

