New creatives network

A SOCIAL media expert will speak at the first meeting of a new Henley networking group for creative businesses.

Aspen Weatherburn, 40, of Albert Road, Henley, will appear at a “meet the experts” talk arranged by The Creative Duck at Hotel du Vin in New Street on Monday.

She will be interviewed by BBC journalist Sophie van Brugen and then answer questions from members of the audience.

Ms Weatherburn, who created the Henley Standard’s Top Dog competition, sold her dog grooming business Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road, Henley, in February to launch Hello Henley, which helps businesses use social media to promote themselves to customers.

The Creative Duck was founded by four women, Sarah Gilbert, Joanna McGinn, Nicola Nott and Henley School of Art founder Jo Harris.

It aims to bring together the creative community to exchange ideas and will hold regular meetings with guest speakers.

For more information, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk