New creatives network

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A SOCIAL media expert will speak at the first meeting of a new Henley networking group for creative businesses.
Aspen Weatherburn, 40, of Albert Road, Henley, will appear at a “meet the experts” talk arranged by The Creative Duck at Hotel du Vin in New Street on Monday.
She will be interviewed by BBC journalist Sophie van Brugen and then answer questions from members of the audience.
Ms Weatherburn, who created the Henley Standard’s Top Dog competition, sold her dog grooming business Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road, Henley, in February to launch Hello Henley, which helps businesses use social media to promote themselves to customers.
The Creative Duck was founded by four women, Sarah Gilbert, Joanna McGinn, Nicola Nott and Henley School of Art founder Jo Harris.
It aims to bring together the creative community to exchange ideas and will hold regular meetings with guest speakers.
For more information, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say