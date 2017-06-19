Appeal for classroom

Crazies Hill Primary School has applied to build a new outside garden room for lessons.

It would be built to the south of the main school building and fit classes of up to 30 pupils.

The school is trying to raise £25,000 to pay for the the single-storey classroom.

Proceeds from a comedy night at the Wargrave Village Festival and the annual Crazies Hill residents’ association barbecue, which took place on Saturday, will help pay for the classroom.

Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision on the application next month.