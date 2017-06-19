Memories of Duke

A HENLEY author is writing a book of anecdotes about the Duke of Edinburgh.

Chilli Brener, of King’s Road, plans to write the new collection, called What the Duke Said To Me..., following the success of her first book last year.

What The Queen Said To Me... was published in April and contained 50 stories of the monarch’s encounters with residents of the town.

She decided to write a sequel on the Duke, who celebrated his 96th birthday this month, describing him as “a character”.

Mrs Brener said: “Any story will be considered, long or short, amusing or serious and from any time or event in the far or recent past, so long as there is a point to the story or a punchline.”

Anyone with an anecdote can contact Mrs Brener on chiltonchilli@

yahoo.co.uk with “WTDS” and their name as the subject line.