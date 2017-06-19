THE chairman of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children may have to brush up on his supermarket slogans after an embarrassing blunder at the charity’s annual meeting.

Paul Barrett urged shoppers at the Henley branch of Waitrose to support the centre using the supermarket’s “community matters” scheme, which sees customers put a green token in to one of three pots corresponding to a local charity or community group.

At the end of the month, the pot with the most tokens will see that charity receive a donation of up to £1,000 from the company.

While asking locals to support the Chiltern Centre pot, Mr Barrett said: “Every little helps”, before being reminded that this is the well-known slogan of supermarket rival Tesco.

On last check the Chiltern Centre pot seemed to have a healthy collection of tokens, so Mr Barrett may have gotten away with his slip of the tongue.