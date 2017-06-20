Bin lorry breakdowns delay collections

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
A large number of waste collection vehicle breakdowns has resulted in Biffa’s
Biffa advises residents
Biffa
20 June 2017
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
