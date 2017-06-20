Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Bin lorry breakdowns delay collections

A large number of waste collection vehicle breakdowns has resulted in Biffa’s crews being behind in their collections. 

Biffa advises residents ito leave their bins out for an extra day if they haven’t been emptied today.  If any collections are disrupted tomorrow or later in the week due to these breakdowns, the advice is for residents to leave their bins out the following day.

Biffa are due to get a brand new fleet of vehicles later in the year, which will mean significantly fewer issues related to vehicle breakdowns.

