Swan and cygnets removed ready for regatta

Wednesday, 21 June 2017
SWANS and cygnets have been removed from the River Thames ready for the start of Henley Royal Regatta next week.
The Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, removed the birds from the Henley Reach with the assistance of swan uppers from the Dyers’ and Vintners’ livery companies on Monday.
The regatta, which begins on Wednesday, will see hundreds of crews compete in the five-day extravaganza.
Mr Barber said: “It is most important that the swans and their young cygnets are removed from the river to avoid serious injury or fatalities that could be caused by the oars of the boats.
“The swans and their offspring are taken to the headquarters of the charity Swan Support at Datchet, where they are looked after for the duration of the regatta.
“They are returned back to Henley after the regatta has ended and are released to the same location from which they were taken.”
