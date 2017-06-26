Councillor ID badges

Monday, 26 June 2017

PARISH councillors in Wargrave could be given badges to identify themselves to residents.

The idea was suggested by Councillor Phil Davies who said it would help when members were visiting sites connected with planning applications.

He said some villagers were reluctant to talk to people at their front door and official name badges would provide reassurance.

Cllr Davies said: “Knocking on a door and saying I’m a local councillor doesn’t cut it any more. I would like to have formal ID.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “I’ve had people ask me for ID before.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said badges with a photograph could be provided, adding: “It’s something we have done in the past and we can do again.”

He is to seek estimates.

