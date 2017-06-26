Toddle for sick boy

A FUND-RAISING event will be held for the three-year-old son of a former Wargrave teacher who is suffering from a rare form of cancer.

Reuben Virdee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December and has since undergone MRI scans, bone marrow biopsies, a blood and platelet transfusion and two rounds of chemotherapy.

He spent his birthday and New Year’s Day in hospital.

His parents Jessica, who worked as an English teacher at the Piggott School, and Kulwant are now trying to raise £250,000 for treatment available abroad for when he is in remission.

Reuben’s Fight has so far raised more than £145,000 through events including a sponsored cycle ride, online petition and charity run.

On Saturday, July 8, a sponsored “toddle” will be held at Desborough College in Maidenhead, where children and their parents will walk, run or dance laps of the field.

Entry costs £5 per child. For more information or to enter, visit www.justgiving.

com/crowdfunding/reubens-fight-hi5-toddle