Fire collection

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
FIREFIGHTERS will be collecting in Wargrave tomorrow (Saturday) for the victims of the Grenfell tower fire.
At least 79 people were killed and dozens more left homeless by the fire at the tower block in London on Wednesday last week.
26 June 2017
