Victorian fair

Monday, 26 June 2017
A FAIR with a Victorian theme will be held in Shiplake Memorial Field tomorrow (Saturday) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
Attractions will include a fancy dress parade, entertainment, a dog show, fairground games and tug of war contest. There will also be stalls selling books and arts and crafts as well as a raffle, barbecue and food and drink.
The fair is organised by the Shiplake Primary School parents’ association and Shiplake Nursery. Entry costs £1.
26 June 2017
