Tension mounts for Henley Royal Regatta Qualifiers

Fun in the sun at sprint triathlon
MORE than 60 people took part in the third annual ... [more]
Friday, 23 June 2017
Qualifiers
Leander athlete Emily Carmichael will be one of the six scullers starting the proceedings, despite having raced the GB double in Poznan.
Local voices will be heard supporting the next wave as Tom Carter from Upper Thames is racing at
Both Leander and Upper Thames faces will be seen in composite crews later in the afternoon as Olympians Debbie Flood and Katie
Henley Rowing Club will aim to qualify an eight in The Thames Challenge and a junior men's quad in The Fawley Challenge.
The Oratory School in
Shiplake also
Come back for more race information this afternoon from the course as it happens, with the Henley Standard.
23 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say