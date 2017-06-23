Tension mounts for Henley Royal Regatta Qualifiers

Qualifiers is now an 'extra day' of Henley Royal Regatta, with racing starting this afternoon (Friday) at 2:00pm , with the women's single scull.

Leander athlete Emily Carmichael will be one of the six scullers starting the proceedings, despite having raced the GB double in Poznan.

Local voices will be heard supporting the next wave as Tom Carter from Upper Thames is racing at 2:05pm , having raced last year at the regatta in a double.

Both Leander and Upper Thames faces will be seen in composite crews later in the afternoon as Olympians Debbie Flood and Katie Greves , competing as Sir William Perkins and Wallingford,join forces with two 15-year-old students from Sir William Perkins,helping inspire the next generation.of athletes.

Henley Rowing Club will aim to qualify an eight in The Thames Challenge and a junior men's quad in The Fawley Challenge.

The Oratory School in Woodcote, will be aiming to qualify in The Princess Elizabeth Cup for school eights , despite having put in some good times at recent regattas, and Shiplake College have two crews aiming to qualify for The Temple Challenge Cup.

Shiplake also have a crew racing today for a place in The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup for junior women's quads.

Come back for more race information this afternoon from the course as it happens, with the Henley Standard.