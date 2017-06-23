Friday, 23 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tension mounts for Henley Royal Regatta Qualifiers

Qualifiers is now an 'extra day' of Henley Royal Regatta, with racing starting this afternoon (Friday) at 2:00pm, with the women's single scull.

Leander athlete Emily Carmichael will be one of the six scullers starting the proceedings, despite having raced the GB double in Poznan.

Local voices will be heard supporting the next wave as Tom Carter from Upper Thames is racing at 2:05pm, having raced last year at the regatta in a double.

Both Leander and Upper Thames faces will be seen in composite crews later in the afternoon as Olympians Debbie Flood and Katie Greves, competing as Sir William Perkins and Wallingford,join forces with two 15-year-old students from Sir William Perkins,helping inspire the next generation.of athletes.

Henley Rowing Club will aim to qualify an eight in The Thames Challenge and a junior men's quad in The Fawley Challenge.
The Oratory School in Woodcote, will be aiming to qualify in The Princess Elizabeth Cup for school eights, despite having put in some good times at recent regattas, and Shiplake College have two crews aiming to qualify for The Temple Challenge Cup.

Shiplake also have a crew racing today for a place in The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup for junior women's quads.

Come back for more race information this afternoon from the course as it happens, with the Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33