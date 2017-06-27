Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Thousands flock to village to mark George Michael's birthday

GEORGE MICHAEL fans flocked to Goring over the weekend to mark the singer’s birthday on Sunday. 

Tribute concerts and candlelit vigils took place across the village as his devoted followers came from around the world to visit his home.

Michael was found dead at his home off High Street, which he had owned since 1999, on Christmas Day.

There were two sold-out concerts at the village hall by the George Michael Tribute Band on Sunday. 

James Birmingham, another tribute act, performed two concerts at the Catherine Wheel, in Station Road, as part of the pub’s two day music festival Spinning the Wheel.

Other activities over the weekend included a balloon release and a memorabilia auction for charity.

Villager Ron Bridle, who lives in Cleeve Road, ran an information stall to help visitors with Rosie Mortimer.

He said: “The feedback we had from visitors was certainly very positive. I have already had one letter of thanks for our hospitality, understanding and always being welcoming.

“I spoke with one of the organisers and he said he was delighted with the outcome. The visitors seemed to have a wonderful time and may want to come back next year.”

