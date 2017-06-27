Hurrah for clash of colours

AS a girl, Aspen Weatherburn couldn’t fail to be aware of the build-up to Henley Royal Regatta.

Her home was in Wharfe Lane on the Oxfordshire bank of the Thames overlooking the finish line.

“The best bit about it was when the tents went up you knew the summer holidays were coming and there was an air of anticipation and excitement,” she says.

During the five days of the event itself, she enjoyed people-watching.

“There were lots of very glamorous ladies with their beautiful hats and gentlemen with their blazers. ” she says. “It was nice to see people making an effort. Back in the Eighties there were lots of shoulder pads, print, heart-shaped necklines and button down dresses.”

Now aged 40 and with a six-year-old daughter of her own, she still loves what she calls a “quintessentially English” event. “I like the fact that people still make an effort to get into the general enclosure,” she says.

“It’s awash with colour. A woman might have a red dress and then beautiful blue shoes and it’s that clashing I like. I think samey, samey is a bit boring.”

Aspen, who lives in Albert Road, Henley, used to own the Naughty Mutt Nice dog grooming shop on the corner of Reading and Station Road and now runs Hello Henley, a social media publishing and editorial consultancy.

She has been so busy with work that she hasn’t had much time to think about her outfit for this year’s regatta.