a fund-raising event was held at Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave to coincide with the Wargrave Village Festival. There was a licensed bar, food and drink, an ice cream van, a visit by police and firefighters and two performances by Circus Pazaz. Penelope Large, of the school’s parents’ association, which organised the day, said: “It was a huge success. Thank you to everyone who came and supported the school — we could not do it without you.” Headteacher Sally Ann Akers added: “Circus Pazaz provided two excellent and entertaining shows which gave the children and families a great afternoon.” Pictured above are, back row, left to right, Penelope and Ellie Large, eight, Lucinda Briers and Kate Gupta. Front, Henry Denis, five, Harry Large and Freddie Lewis, both four. Right, Sophie Martin, Anne Seville and Debra Hemani with homemade cakes for sale. Above right, circus performer Joseph Jax as Super Joe