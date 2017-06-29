Thursday, 29 June 2017

Bridge shut after lorry collision

ONE side of Henley Bridge was closed to pedestrians this morning after being struck by a diesel lorry.

The vehicle struck the balustrade along the bridge's northern side shortly before 10.30am, knocking one pillar into the River Thames and loosening another.

Officials from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, secured the loose pillar and tied three plastic barriers to the surrounding stonework. The pavement was reopened at midday.

