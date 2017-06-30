Live: Henley Royal Regatta 2017 - Friday

76 races today on Friday 30th June at Henley Royal Regatta 2017 and some interesting early races ahead with two local ‘A’ crews at 8:35 this morning in the second race and Henley Rowing Club girls quad at 11:05.

Come back throughout the morning for live updates from the course, photographs and quotes from those racing the races.

10:05 Prince of Wales ..... Leander Club ‘B’ v. The Tideway Sc.Sch. & Tyrian Club

Both crews need to wathc their steering off the start but are side by side into the track and Scullers are not letting Leander have the advantage of home water.

This is about matched surges in the stroke and Leander are still slightly higher on the rate at 500m.

Leander establish a lead despite ebing the lighter crew and have pushed away to clear water at the half way mark. In front of Upper Thames they have a comfortable lead and at the enclosures they take the rate down to power it through.

Could this be an all Leander final?

Leander B beat Tideway Scullers and Tyrian

10:00 Remenham .............. Univ. of Lon. & Imperial Coll. v. Calgary R. C., Canada

Boris Rankov calls the roll over and the Canadian crew go...the nerves have got to them and they twitched and went.

This is the women’s GB under 23 eight racing a big Canadian team. The second start is clean but Calgary are warned as they come together in the middle of the race.

This is stroke for stroke at the start of the boomed track and maybe not quite a clean astart for Calgary – will it count later in the race?

The British girls put in a push to the 500m mark and move to half a length lead, powering through. The Calgary boat digs deep as they move through the barn bar but they aren’t moving up on the British girls.

Passing through the 100m mark the Under 23’s still have a half length lead but Calgary are not letting them walk away. At Upper Thames they are still only half a length up and Calgary are putting in a big push to move to a third of a length. They are aiming to take it man for man through the boat, to get back in front.

The U23 potential boat can’t let their rhythm go as the well drilled Canadians are back alongside, stroke for stroke. This is about committing to every single stroke. At the mile mark its quarter of a length to UL. This is a proper race and is going to go to the wire as the noise rises from the crowds in Stewards. The Canadian boat catches a blade and wobbles – is that the turning point in the race.

The British girls respond and push again they are both going for the line. Calgary lost half a length and can’t make it up to the finish line.

University of London and Imperial beat Calgary Rowing club

9:50 Diamonds................ C. N. Girdlestone v. H. M. J. Uglow

An Australian versus Uglow of Imperial. Harry Uglow makes the faster start but Girdlestone moves away to clear water at the start of the booms. Uglow has lost touch with Girdlestone at the 500m mark.

Coming into the enclosures Girdlestone has taken his foot off the pedal and Uglow, still racing his race, is not in touch. Girdlestone made the race his own right from the start.

C. N. Girdlestone beat H. M. J. Uglow

9:45 Women’s Double Sculls - de Jong & Oldenburg v. Macro & Clutterbuck

Bath University against Hollandia Roi Club from the Netherlands, with the Bath crew the winners at women’s Henley.

The crews are a little close together in the middle of the course. The Dutch crew move back as the Bath get into their rhythm. The Dutch crew move to a length lead as the Bath crew keep the rate high at the 500m mark.

The Dutch crew are in a comfortable rhythm and are powering away from the Bath combination, as they drop the rate slightly at the 1000m mark, their distinctive lions rampant on their kit in the sun.

The Bath crew take it up as they pass Upper Thames which would have been the finish of Women’s Henley a few weeks ago.

The Dutch have several lengths clear water and are in command of the race, as the British women are still putting the power on but are in their own bubble.

The Dutch make a little lift at the public enclosures as voices are raised on the bank, knowing the finish is not far off.

The Dutch manage their energy as they take the applause at Stewards.

de Jong & Oldenburg beat Macro & Clutterbuck

9:40 Temple .................... Univ. of California, Berkeley, USA v. Santa Clara Univ., USA

An all American contest with the Californians taking the advantage off the start to a length past the 1000m marker and into Upper Thames they move to clear water. Cal are getting more cover stroke for stroke over the Santa Clara team.

At Remenham Cal have two lengths and are rowing cleanly, whilst Sana Clara are labouring to stay in touch and not let this race become a procession.

Cal lap up the cheers and applause in front of Stewards as Santa Clara can’t get back in the race.

9.35 Prince of Wales ..... Nottingham R.C. & Agecroft R.C. v. Molesey B.C.

Mens quads and both crews away cleanly with Molesey having the power over Nottinghams higher rate. Into the booms they are stroke for stroke and this is real match racing with not an inch in it. At the Barn Bar Nottingham move to edge in front.

Molesey are underrating Notts as the Notts crew put in a pus h at the half mile mark. There is a half length advantage to Notts at Upper Thames but Molesey are lifted by the voices at Remenham and they take it up and push back through.

At oublic enclosures Molesey push again and Notts react this is one on e still with the advantage to Notts. Molesey go again.

Notts are able to react and take the rate up to start their finish line charge. The Notts crew is a heavier boat and move away again. Moelsey are running out of course. Notts take the line as they pull clear again.

Nottingham & Agecroft beat Molesey Boat Club

9:30 Wyfold ................... Mercantile R.C., Australia v. Sport Imperial B.C.

Coxless fours and always interesting to watch the steering off the start Sport Imperial have a correction abut both away into the booms without issues. This is side by side. Stroke by stroke, though Imperial are close to the booms.

Imperial take a lead over the Australians at the Barn Bar, The Australians are bow side stroked. Perfect conditions on the river and not much river traffic means this is a good fast race.

Imperial move away again at Upper Thames to open up to several lengths as the Australian crew can’t respond.

Imperial move away again at the public enclosures and look like they are going for a time as they don’t let the Australians get close. At Stewards they do take it down, deciding not to race the finish. The Australians do take it up but have too much distance to make up.

Sport Imperial beat Mercantile R.C., Australia

9:20 Diamonds................ J. H. Graves v. J. A. Kirkwood

Graves of the US is racing a Leander athlete Jamie Kirkwood, who has won the Wingfield sculls and has been at the world championships in the Lightweight quad.

John Graves goes off hard using his weight advantage to open a length lead. Kirkwood isn’t letting him go but is making a dent in the lead.

Into the enclosures Graves is clear of his lightweight opponent and is taking the applause at Stewards without having to stretch himself too much. The Leander Sculler is still pushing and sculling his own race.

Graves of the USA beats Kirkwood of Leander

9:15 Women’s Double Sculls - Lingard & Olusanya v. Donoghue & Loe

The second women’s race this morning and the New Zelanders veer in to the middle of the course, with a fierce rate of striking over the lighter opposition from Exeter University.

The New Zealand crew who have raced NZ at Poznan earlier in the year, command this race from the start and at the start of the enclosures the NZ crew are paddling down the course in steady state whilst the Exeter crew are racing their race.

The Exeter crew are taking it up for the line but the New Zealand crew cruise over the line.

New Zealand beat Exeter University

9:10 Wyfold ................... The Tideway Sc.Sch. v. K.A.R.Z.V. De Hoop, Netherlands

De Hoop are being warned off the start by the umpire and there’s a clash on the start, within the first 250m, before the end of the island. The umpire will be the decision maker on this. De Hoop had the warning but a restart has been allowed.

They line up a second time. The Dutch are tandem rigged on bow side and the dutch ask if there will be a call over or it will go straight into attention go. They set of straight this time thought perhaps a little more cautious. They are rowing stroke for stroke thought still relatively close to each other. The dutch have the early advantage.

The Hoop move to a length at the 500m mark and look like they are settling into their rhythm. A very long stroke from the dutch . They are a big crew.

Scullers are struggling with their steering and should correct as the umpire warns them to steer away.

Scullers get back on terms into the half way mark and edging in front of DeHoop to move to a canvas in front at the 100m marker. IN front of Remenham Club they will hear the club crowds. The Dutch don’t seem to have responded on stroke rate. A lot of aggression in the Scullers crew. A length clear from the Dutch and really making a mark. Scullers move to two lengths clear at Remenham.

At the public enclosures the dutch raise the rate but have been rowed through and Scullers respond. If Scullers win they will race the Australian crew that has also been seen this morning.

De Hoop have not responded successfully as in front of the Stewards the scullers crew calm the rate but keep the power to take the line.

Tideway Scullers beat De Hoop, Netherlands

9:05 Temple .................... Univ. of London ‘A’ v. Cornell Univ. ‘A’, USA

Student eights and a classic Anglo American clash with the big red bears in the red white kite. A good start from the lighter Cornell boat as UL come back at the 500m mark having dropped a canvas at the start.

London establish a better rhythm and use the weight advantage and push through in the middle of the course. London open the advantage in the middle of the course.

A lot of power in the UL crew with an ergo champ at stroke and this is the crew to be watched as the challenger to Brookes. However Cornell put in a big push in the middle of the course and gain a half length aiming to get back on terms. Cornell are really building the finish and have overlap on the UL crew. As they come to the public enclosures they are still on terms with UL and are bow ball to stern. The lightweight s are really technically efficient but the power advantage can count through Stewards.

Loud shouts in front of the grandstands and there is overlap again but Cornell have run out of course, losing by two thirds of a length.

UL beat Cornell

9:00 Prince of Wales ..... Edinburgh Univ. v. Christiania Roklub, Norway

After some interesting racing for both crews this will be a tough race for these two quads.

Away cleanly and explosively with some minor steering adjustments. The Norwegians get half a canvas at the start of the booms and are in a good early rhythm. They move to a significant advantage over Edinburgh tto clear water at the 500m mark. This is a race with genuine pace. This is very competitive.

The focus, concentration means the crew are going straight as an arrow down the course. The Edinburgh crew are staying in touch and move back to overlap in the middle of the course. They need to find some speed over the second half of the course. Edinburgh are challenging hard and they move again to haul back the distance. Edinburgh are attacking continuously and lift again at Upper Thames. This could be a tight race as they claim another foot to move to only a half length down.

Can they row through the Norwegians.

Norway raises it’s rate to react at Remenham and Edinburgh continue to make up ground and move to the bow ball in front.

The young Edinburgh guys are now ahead of the Norwegians at eh start of the enclosures. This is going to be a race to the line. The Norwegians have been overhauled by Edinburgh as they find an extra gear again at the start of Stewards. Edinburgh are going for the line early who are taking it up again and trying to push to clear water over the Norwegians.

Edinburgh are taking the applause and are set to take the line bar disaster.

Edinburgh drop the rate as the Norwegians raise theirs.

Edinburgh beat Norway.

8.50 Diamonds................ J. B. Stimpson will scull over

Stimpsons opposition has scratched due to injury reasons and he will comfortably scull down the course in order to progress to the next round.

He looks very comfortable as the sun comes out though there are still some grey clouds around.

8.45 Women’s double sculls - Cole-Hossain & Perry v. Francis & Carmichael

The first of these races, one of three new races this year and the British double who have been part of the GB team breaking into clear water advantage before the 500m mark. The GB crew have a clear weight advantage over the lighter Thames crew.

A few steering issues from the Thames crew as the Imperial and Leander double power down the course showing their experience.

The leading double is showing why they are one of the worlds best and this is an incredibly inspiring race for women who up until this year have only had the eight or single to race in at senior level or the quad at junior level.

Thames continue to have steering issues as the Leander crew scull comfortably into enclosures. Thames take it up and are really going all the way. Leander tale the rate down to take the applause in Stewards as they cross the line. A call for Thames but they don’t make a dent in the distance the GB double had opened.

8:40 Wyfold ................... London R.C. v. U.T.S. Haberfield R.C., Australia

Coxless fours and an impressive Australian crew against London. They establish a length lead in the first quarter of the race. Steering a little close and they need to keep to their part of the course or they will receive a warning from the umpire.

The Australian four is tandem rigged on stroke side whilst the London crew is tandem rigged on bow side they really need to stay apart.

Coming into the enclosures the Australians are leading by two lengths and are really pushing the finish whailst London are rating slightly higher. In front of the Stewards London are really pushing towards the finish. Haberfield have no worries and take the line beating London

8:35 Prince of Wales ..... Reading Univ. ‘A’ v. Leander Club ‘A’

The first local crews race. Leander establish an early advantage by a canvas and the n move to half a length. Easing away from Reading. This is Leander’s training stretch and they have the advantage of knowing the markers along the course instinctively. At the 500 m mark they have opend up the lead with clear water and in front of the Barn Bar they are staying relaxed and powering down the course.

They have a strong middle thousand and this races is backing up their good season. Reading need to get back on terms in this middle stretch and are stillracing their race plan and pushing Leander.

When you’re racing in a boat your opposition always looks closer than it does on the you tube feed, so Leander will be tapping it along and keeping the pushes, with that ‘closeness’ in mind. Leander have a 20kg weight advantage over the lightweight Reading crew and are powering it down to the enclosures.

Reading take the rate up as they come to the public enclosures but Leander are looking very calm as they cruise through Stewards and take the line

Leander beat Reading University

8:30 Temple .................... Oxford Brookes Univ. ‘B’ v. Yale Univ., USA

Steve Redgrave, chairman of the regatta is following this race in thelaunch as the first race prepares to race. Two eights who have come through two rounds to get to this point. Some final growls from the Americans and the coxes have their hands up.

The umpire calls the roll over, hands go down. Equal drive off the first stroke and both crews cleanly away.. Yale seem to have the more immediate power Brookes rating slightly higher – probably only one pip. Yale have half a length as they enter the booms and the main part of the track.

Brookes had the faster time yesterday but Yale have taken the start advantage. Brookes are not letting them getting away. The umpire warns Yale.

Yale break clear at Remenham Church though Brookes could still come back as they seem more drilled. Yale have a big finish with a heavier crew over Brookes

Both crews are a little close and Brookes need to stay out of the dirty water. Yale are warned again.

Brookes put in an Upper Thames push and make a dentin thetwo lengths Yale have but Yale have the advantage of being able to react. Yale have a pedigree in ‘dualing’ races so can react to the charge.

Yale tale the rate up at Remenham club making sure that they are not going to let Brookes row down the distance.