Henley Royal Regatta 2017 - Semi-finals day 2017

Saturday, 01 July 2017
Welcome to semi-finals day, Saturday 1st July 2017, at Henley Royal Regatta.
We bring you all the the highs and lows of the 43 races today, as Shiplake College go up against Radley College at
Keep coming back for up to date race reports and photos and follow the thrills of the event.
Race 1 - 10:00 Wyfold ................... U.T.S. Haberfield R.C., Australia v. The Tideway Sc.Sch.
01 July 2017
