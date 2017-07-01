Henley Royal Regatta 2017 - Semi-finals day 2017

Welcome to semi-finals day, Saturday 1st July 2017, at Henley Royal Regatta.

We bring you all the the highs and lows of the 43 races today, as Shiplake College go up against Radley College at 6:30pm in the Princess Elizabeth, Henley Rowing Club race Isle of Ely at 6:10pm in the Diamond Jubilee, Leander race Edinburgh Univerity in the Prince of Wales at 11:40, California R.C. at 12:00pm in the Visitors, and Thames at 7:00pm in the Thames cup , and Leander athletes race in composite crews throughout the day.

Keep coming back for up to date race reports and photos and follow the thrills of the event.

Race 1 - 10:00 Wyfold ................... U.T.S. Haberfield R.C., Australia v. The Tideway Sc.Sch.