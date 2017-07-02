Live: Henley Royal Regatta 2017 - Finals Day

1.10pm Stewards' - Leander Club and Molesey Boat Club vs Team Italia, Italy

Our last race before lunch is in the Stewards and it was a cracking one to enjoy before the break.

The Italians came out flying, with a stroke rate of 51 within the first hundred metres. The British Olympic crew, with Leander's Will Satch in the stroke seat, notched up 45 at the same point, with power and synchronicity ensuring they stayed head to head with their opponents even before they started their push.

By the midway point the British crew had over a length of clear water, and they worked calmly and efficiently throughout the race to ensure the Italians couldn't do anything to pull it back.

Leander and Molesey finished three quarters of a length ahead.

Leander Club and Molesey Boat Club win The Stewards Challenge Cup.

12.50pm Prince of Wales - Leander Club A vs Leander Club B

We spend a lot of time on Twitter using the hashtag #localpride in recognition of the local rowers who take part and excel at Henley Royal Regatta. If there was ever a race that typified that it would be this, where two Henley-based Leander crews went head to head.

The two crews had breakfast together this morning and are apparently firm friends of the water but, as expected, they put on a masterclass of powerful and efficient rowing, flying along their home water.

Both crews settled into a rate of 38 strokes a minute early, but longer and more powerful strokes from the A crew saw them pull ahead. The B crew fought hard to keep overlap but in the end the A crew were just uncatchable.

Leander A finished one and a quarter lengths ahead in a record time of 6.22.

Leander Club 'A' wins The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

12.40pm Women's Double Sculls - Donoghue and Loe vs Oldenburg and de Jong

The first ever Women's Double Sculls final at Henley saw a great performance from the New Zealand crew, Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe.

The pair started neatly and found their rhythm quickly. Dutch crew Oldenburg and de Jong did everything they could, but just couldn't equal the power of each stroke. By the time they crossed the line the Kiwis were four and three quarter lengths ahead, having received warm applause from the crowd passing Stewards.

Donoghue and Loe win the Women's Double Sculls.

12.30pm Goblets - Dunkley-Smith and Booth vs Onfroy and Onfroy

A really exciting and speedy race between two Olympic crews. If after all the weed-pulling the Regatta powers that be wanted to make back some time then these two pairs were keen to do what they could to help.

Josh Dunkley-Smith and Josh Booth, both from Melbourne, were Silver Olympic medallists in Rio. Meanwhile the Onfroy brothers, Theophile and Valentine, both rowed in the French coxless fours at the same event.

The French crew moved off with a lot of power, while the Australian crew looked more neat and restrained although both crews clocked a rate of 40 strokes a minute from the beginning.

The French brothers took a half length lead in the first few hundred metres, before either crew had found their rhythm. The Onfroy brothers on the receiving end of an umpire's flag for steering, being told to move back to their station. They adjusted, but didn't let it affect their sprint, riding the tail wind and staying flat out for the entirety of the course. The Aussies kept up admirably, but the French crew did not take their foot off the gas, finishing at 42 strokes a minute. They didn't stray below 40 the entire way down the course.

A deserved win for the French brothers who finished two lengths ahead.

Onfroy and Onfroy win The Silver Goblets and Nickalls' Challenge Cup

12.10pm Temple - University of London A vs Oxford Brookes University A

Another lengthy delay while the lifeguard boat tackles weeds being blown onto the course.

Both crews came out cleanly, with the coxes steering strong lines. Oxford Brookes nudged ahead in the first few hundred metres, but there was hardly anything in it with both crews putting all their power in early.

By the first 500m defending champions Oxford Brookes had pushed past the pain to break away by a length or so. The set a smooth and calm rhythm while University of London looked slightly more frenetic as they fought to remain in contention.

At the enclosures London upped the rate and began to pull back the lead. But in the final stages of the race they were still three quarters of a length down with Oxford Brookes holding their nerve to take the win, finishing three quarters of a length ahead.

Oxford Brookes University wins The Temple Challenge Cup.

12.05pm Princess Grace - Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands vs Nottingham and Warrington

An on-form Hollandia put on an assured display here, having been a class act all week.

Nottingham and Warrington had steering issues close to the boom by the Berks station, which impacted on the speed of their start. Hollandia in comparison started well, getting into a strong rhythm early that allowed them to increase their lead with every stroke.

By the Barrier, the Dutch crew was several lengths ahead and looking comfortable. Their rate stayed high, but Nottingham and Warrington weren't close enough to be in contention without an error or calamity befalling Hollandia. The British crew had seemingly conceded by the enclosures, moving into the middle of the course. Hollandia finished four and a half lengths ahead.

Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands wins the Princess Grace Challenge Cup.

12noon Wyfold - The Tideway Scullers' School vs Sport Imperial Boat Club

A nerve-wracking ten-minute delay for both crews while a lifeguard boat cleared some weeds on the course, possibly from where the wind has blown them out from the Island. Goodness knows what was going through the crew's minds as they sat waiting for the go-ahead - but every minute that passed where they're sitting motionless negated their warm up a little more.

Both crews moved into the middle off the start, with the umpire warning Tideway Scullers' to move back towards their station. Tideway Scullers' nudged ahead, but it wasn't even a canvas at this early point.

In the mid section of the race Sport Imperial made a move, pulling two lengths ahead. Scullers increased their rate but a slight mis-steer saw Scullers move towards the booms which slowed them slightly as they corrected themselves. The error cost them dear as they weren't able to cut the lead.

By the enclosures Sport Imperial looked comfortable with their lead and crossed the line two and a half lengths ahead.

Sport Imperial wins The Wyfold Challenge Cup.

11.40am Fawley - The Windsor Boys' School vs Claires Court School

A thrilling match between the two schoolboy crews, began with Umpire Sir Matthew Pinsent giving Claires Court a warning for steering into the middle off the start, leaving Windsor moving back towards their own station to avoid a clash.

Windsor pulled ahead, taking advantage of the steering to pull a lead of about a length. At the enclosures Claires Court pulled out all the stops with a decisive move, powering ahead to close the gap. Claires Court nudged ahead momentarily, but Windsor increased their pace to pull things back.

At Stewards Windsor started a sprint, while Claires Court increased their rate to counter. But Windsor kept their nerve and despite defending champions Claires Court giving it their all to the finish the title went to Windsor who finished half a length ahead.

Windsor Boys' School win The Fawley Challenge Cup.

11.30am Prince Albert - Imperial College London vs Newcastle University

It's a beautiful and sunny morning with some strong tail winds which should see for some nice speedy race. The first of our 23 races of the day is in the coxed fours, with two of the country's best university crews going head to head.

Imperial started on the Berkshire station, with Newcastle taking Berks. Newcastle got away cleanly and nudged ahead early, but Imperial stayed close, remaining in it and pushing ahead just before the Barrier.

Imperial led at the Barrier, reaching it at 1.57, equalling Newcastle's existing record, but the lead they kept was momentary, with a magnificently decisive move mid race from Newcastle saw them push ahead.

By the grandstands Newcastle were looking the stronger crew, but they still hadn't broken away, leaving Imperial with a length to try and make up. They put in a sprint, but it just wasn't enough.

Imperial will obviously be disappointed by the result, but can take some comfort from having set new records at both the barrier and Fawley (3.18) with Newcastle's 6.48 finish making for a hat trick of records in this cup in these glorious conditions.

Newcastle lost in the final last year by a length, but this year they were able to win by two thirds of one and shaved six seconds off the existing tournament record to boot.

Newcastle University wins the Prince Albert Challenge Cup.

11am Good morning and welcome to Henley Royal Regatta 2017 Finals Day! It's been a thrilling regatta so far, and we've got lots to look forward to today, with plenty of local crews vying to bring trophies (or rather mostly cups and plates) home.

The first session of racing will run from 11.30am to 1pm, and we've got several Leander crews making appearances this morning, most notably at 12.40pm in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup when we've got a guaranteed Leander winner as the Club's A crew takes on the B crew.

Stay with us all day for all the results, as well as reaction and photos from our reporters at riverside, who are catching up with crews and coaches as soon as they get off the water.

