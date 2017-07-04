Mayor takes bus to help find way of keeping service

THE Mayor of Henley spent Monday morning meeting the town’s bus users as part of a campaign to keep the services running.

Councillor Kellie Hinton rode around Henley for more than two hours on Whites Coaches’ 151 to 154 routes, which connect the town centre with its outlying residential areas between 9am and 2pm.

She and fellow town councillor David Eggleton, her escort, chatted with passengers about the ways in which the buses help them with their lives and explained what they were doing to save them.

The services, which use a single vehicle, were set to be scrapped when Oxfordshire County Council axed all its subsidies as part of a cost-cutting measure in April last year, forcing them to survive on a commercial basis.

The town council has been funding Whites’ buses since then but can’t afford to do so indefinitely. It has set up a dedicated working group to find a way for the services to support themselves.

Councillor Hinton, who came up with the idea as part of the national Catch The Bus Week initiative, said: “I was expecting it to be quiet when I got on the bus at 9.15am and found I was the only one on board.

“However, it quickly became busy and from chatting to people it’s clear that this is a vital service for people of all ages and for a variety of reasons, whether it’s shopping, commuting or visiting doctors’ appointments.

“It’s been a useful exercise and has thrown up a number of useful suggestions that could increase passenger numbers, like extending the routes to stop at Tesco and Townlands Memorial Hospital or running for longer hours.

“There’s a real social aspect to this service too, especially for the elderly, and there’s real concern about its future because some people would have no other choice but to get taxis, which isn’t sustainable.

“Gary, the driver, is a well-known face and that personal connection is also reassuring for people who have physical or learning disabilities. They feel safe using the service.

“Everything I’ve learned today will be fed back to the working group in the hope of making improvements. Henley Town Council is very serious about saving this service.”

Pensioner Maureen Buckland, of War Memorial Place, Henley, who uses the service two or three times a week, said: “This is a very important link and we wouldn’t have anything like it if it went.

“I worked out that I’m almost a mile from the town centre and that’s a long way to walk for people of my age. There’s no way you could do the return journey with a load of heavy shopping.

“It’s a very unsettling time because of the threats to the bus. They need to find a way of keeping it going.”

Richard Hudson, the town council’s transport consultant, has suggested replacing the existing vehicle, which is approaching the end of its useful life, and extending the service to run from 7am to 7pm by 2019. This could bring it into profit by 2023.