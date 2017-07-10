Magical menu

Monday, 10 July 2017

DEBBIE McGEE is to appear on this year’s series of Celebrity MasterChef.

The widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Willow Lane, Wargrave, will be one of 20 stars to take part in the cooking competition.

Others include Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington and Blue Peter presenter Barney Harwood, who recently attended the summer fete at Crazies Hill Primary School.

The 12th series of the BBC show will begin next month.

