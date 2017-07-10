Legion lunch

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a summer party on Thursday.
The event will be held at the home of Philip and Kate Emerton in Station Road from 1pm.
The meal will include salmon, beef and gammon and there will be a bar and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.
Tickets are available from Fred Freeman on 0118 940 2657.
