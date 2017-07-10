Monday, 10 July 2017

Beer again

A BEER festival held at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill is to be repeated.

Hornfest will take place over the bank holiday weekend of Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28 and feature live music and a barbecue.

More than 200 people attended the inaugural festival at the Brakspear pub in August last year.

