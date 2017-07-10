Beer again

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
A BEER festival held at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill is to be repeated.
Hornfest will take place over the bank holiday weekend of Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28 and feature live music and a barbecue.
More than 200 people attended the inaugural festival at the Brakspear pub in August last year.
10 July 2017
