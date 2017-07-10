Birthday golf

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
HENNERTON Golf Club in Crazies Hill is to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
A golf day will be held on Saturday, August 12. Participants will play a round before a barbecue lunch.
Tickets cost £17 for members or £27 for non-members. For more information, call the club on 0118 940 1000.
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say