Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Birthday golf

HENNERTON Golf Club in Crazies Hill is to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

A golf day will be held on Saturday, August 12. Participants will play a round before a barbecue lunch.

Tickets cost £17 for members or £27 for non-members. For more information, call the club on 0118 940 1000.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33