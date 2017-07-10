Centre open

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
YELDALL Manor, a drugs and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Wargrave will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open day tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm.
There will be a hog roast and outdoor games, a service of celebration at 3.30pm and then a strawberry tea.
For more information, call 0118 940 1093 or email sue
hedger@yeldall.org.uk
10 July 2017
