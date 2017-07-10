Centre open

Monday, 10 July 2017

YELDALL Manor, a drugs and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Wargrave will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open day tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm.

There will be a hog roast and outdoor games, a service of celebration at 3.30pm and then a strawberry tea.

For more information, call 0118 940 1093 or email sue
hedger@yeldall.org.uk

