Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

Headline

a pop-up tearoom was held at an open garden event in Bix. Dozens of people attended the event at Bottom House, which was hosted by the charity Style Acre, which supports people with learning disabilities. Some of the charity’s users baked scones and served cream tea and a dance troupe performed. Gaie Scouller, who owns the house, led guided tours of the garden and sold plants. Organiser Philippa Stannard said: “It was a beautiful day and we had some really positive feedback.” The event raised £1,376 which will go towards running costs and helping users afford the charity’s services. Pictured, left to right, Shanie Jacks, Amber Keats, Rachel Knapp, Sam Boggs, Katie O’Dell, gardener Roger Hyde, Katie Anne Perugia, Carla Sims, Henry Barwell, organiser Philippa Stannard and Amanda Jones

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33