Woman raped in street over regatta weekend

A YOUNG woman was raped in the street outside of a car in Henley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday.

The victim, who was in her twenties, had left the Chinawhite enclosure, off the regatta towpath, with a party of people who she had met there.

She walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of the town to a car where she was subsequently raped outside the vehicle. The three men then left in the vehicle.

A member of the public found the victim near the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called the police.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for specific witnesses – the drivers and occupants of a dark metallic car which stopped outside the pub to check on the welfare of the woman and another car which also stopped.

Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight, from Oxfordshire force CID, said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a residential street, and work is ongoing with the victim. Incidents of this nature are rare in the area and we are working to establish what happened.

“The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

“I would like to ask the public to think back to the early hours of Sunday morning – did you see a woman with a group of white men and a car in a residential street?

“I would also like to speak to the drivers and anyone who was an occupant in the cars which stopped in Reading Road where the woman, was found distressed.

“If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation.”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 'URN 206 2/7'.