School concert

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
MUSICIANS at the Piggott School in Wargrave will hold a summer concert on Tuesday.
It will be held outside the main hall at the school in Twyford Road from 7pm.
Tickets cost £5 and can be bought online from Tucasi via the school’s website www.pig
gottschool.org
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say