Young visitors

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
Pupils from a Wargrave school visited residents at a care home in the village.
The children from Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill spent the day at The Mount on Friday, June 16.
They decorated cakes and talked to residents at the home, as well as having a fish and chips lunch in the garden.
The event was part of a national care home open day.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say