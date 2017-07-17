Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Young visitors

Pupils from a Wargrave school visited residents at a care home in the village.

The children from Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill spent the day at The Mount on Friday, June 16.

They decorated cakes and talked to residents at the home, as well as having a fish and chips lunch in the garden.

The event was part of a national care home open day.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33