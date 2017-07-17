Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ballet classes

A NEW ballet class for elderly people will be held in Wargrave.

Wargrave Swans, which will be led by dance teacher Stephanie Bell, will take place at Hennerton Golf Club on Wednesdays from 3.15pm to 4.15pm, starting in September.

As well as teaching ballet, the class will help members with their balance and flexibility, which can improve circulation and breathing.

For more information or to register call Hilary Thomas on 0118 940 3978 or email hatatwargrave@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33