Ballet classes

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A NEW ballet class for elderly people will be held in Wargrave.
Wargrave Swans, which will be led by dance teacher Stephanie Bell, will take place at Hennerton Golf Club on Wednesdays from 3.15pm to 4.15pm, starting in September.
As well as teaching ballet, the class will help members with their balance and flexibility, which can improve circulation and breathing.
For more information or to register call Hilary Thomas on 0118 940 3978 or email hatatwargrave@gmail.com
