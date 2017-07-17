Theatre music

A SINGING afternoon featuring songs from Broadway musicals will be held in Charvil.

The event, which will be run by choir leader Suzanne Newman, will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 2pm to 4pm at the village hall off Park Lane.

Tickets are £10, which includes music and refreshments. To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynew

man@btinternet.com