Theatre music

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A SINGING afternoon featuring songs from Broadway musicals will be held in Charvil.
The event, which will be run by choir leader Suzanne Newman, will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 2pm to 4pm at the village hall off Park Lane.
Tickets are £10, which includes music and refreshments. To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynew
man@btinternet.com
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say