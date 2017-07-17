Monday, 17 July 2017

Stepping down

TWO of the key figures at the NHS body behind the new Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley are to stand down.

David Smith, chief executive of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, will retire in December while chairman Joe McManners will depart in February next year.

The group is in charge of providing services for the new hospital off York Road, which opened in March 2016.

