Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mayor's party

A PARTY organised by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will be held on Mill Meadows next Friday.

The Mayor’s Party in the Park will take place from 4pm to 8pm and is open to all .

Entertainment will include live music, fairground games and food and drink stalls. Entry is free.

It is being sponsored by Henley brewery and pub operator Brakspear and has been timed to coincide with Keep Britain Tidy’s “Love Parks Week”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33