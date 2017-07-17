Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A PARTY organised by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will be held on Mill Meadows next Friday.
The Mayor’s Party in the Park will take place from 4pm to 8pm and is open to all .
Entertainment will include live music, fairground games and food and drink stalls. Entry is free.
It is being sponsored by Henley brewery and pub operator Brakspear and has been timed to coincide with Keep Britain Tidy’s “Love Parks Week”.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say