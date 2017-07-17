Monday, 17 July 2017

No opposition

AN indoor sports day for the over-60s in Nettlebed was called off after just one person turned up.

The Vintage Village Games, which were due to take place at Nettlebed Village Club on Wednesday, allow older people to compete in matches of skittles, bowls, curling and croquet.

The games were organised by South Oxfordshire District Council as part of its Go Active Gold campaign to involve more older people in sport.

