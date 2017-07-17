Mayor who likes Gold(ie)

DJ Goldie’s performance at the Henley Festival on Saturday had audience members dancing up a storm, including the town’s mayor.

Kellie Hinton, who attended the show at the festival’s “floating” stage, clearly enjoyed the Nineties icon’s display, tweeting: “Not gonna lie. This mayor is raving it up to @MRGOLDIE at @henleyfestival tonight!”

Cllr Hinton also tweeted several pictures of her evening at the festival, including some “new friends from Birmingham”.

Luckily, she ditched the cumbersome mayoral chain as she danced the night away on a hot evening.