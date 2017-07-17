Mayor who likes Gold(ie)

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
DJ Goldie’s performance at the Henley Festival on Saturday had audience members dancing up a storm, including the town’s mayor.
Kellie Hinton, who attended the show at the festival’s “floating” stage, clearly enjoyed the Nineties icon’s display, tweeting: “Not gonna lie. This mayor is raving it up to @MRGOLDIE at @henleyfestival tonight!”
Cllr Hinton also tweeted several pictures of her evening at the festival, including some “new friends from Birmingham”.
Luckily, she ditched the cumbersome mayoral chain as she danced the night away on a hot evening.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say