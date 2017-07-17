Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mayor who likes Gold(ie)

DJ Goldie’s performance at the Henley Festival on Saturday had audience members dancing up a storm, including the town’s mayor.

Kellie Hinton, who attended the show at the festival’s “floating” stage, clearly enjoyed the Nineties icon’s display, tweeting: “Not gonna lie. This mayor is raving it up to @MRGOLDIE at @henleyfestival tonight!”

Cllr Hinton also tweeted several pictures of her evening at the festival, including some “new friends from Birmingham”.

Luckily, she ditched the cumbersome mayoral chain as she danced the night away on a hot evening.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33