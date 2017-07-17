Pulling together

Staff at Henley wealth management company Courtiers took on a 90-mile rowing challenge on the opening day of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

More than 20 staff from the firm’s offices in Hart Street took part in the “rowathon” to raise money for South Oxfordshire Mencap Meteor Club.

Three rowing machines were set up in Market Place from 9am to 4pm and staff took turns to row while Alan Vokes took part on an ergo in his garden.

The team beat their target of 74 miles, which is the distance between their Henley and Witney offices and back again, and raised more than £600. Courtiers chief executive Jamie Shepperd said: “This is an amazing achievement.

A big well done and thank-you to everyone involved.” The rowathon was one of several fund-raising events held by Courtiers in the past year which have raised almost £1,750 for the Meteor Club.

Brian Connolly, treasurer of the club, said: “This is an extremely generous commitment from Courtiers. We all appreciate it very much.

While affiliated to Royal Mencap, the Meteor Club receives no direct funding so initiatives such as the rowathon are vital to ensure the club can continue to provide the opportunities adults with learning disabilities need to enjoy their lives more fully.”

Pictured, back row left to right, Chloe Bye, Vanessa Clayton, Daniel Perkins, Leo Hallam, Kim Player and Abiola Banwo. Front, Victoria Blake, Patrick Graham and George Lockhart