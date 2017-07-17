Restaurant park and ride plan rejected

PLANS for a temporary car park at a restaurant in Sonning have been turned down due to road safety concerns.

The Great House Hotel, run by Coppa Club, applied for permission for the car park on land on the other side of Sonning Bridge for one year, with a minibus service ferrying customers and staff between the two sites every 15 minutes.

The land, which is part of Frizers Farm, would be able to accommodate between 50 and 70 cars and would be open Wednesday to Sunday.

Its application said that the proposed car park would “support the existing operations at the Great House and within Sonning”.

It added: “The majority of the car trips it attracts will not be new and will simply be reassigned from other areas within Sonning.”

But Sonning parish councillors said the car park would be unsafe as there is no pavement on the 400m route to the hotel and customers would attempt to walk the short distance rather than wait for a minibus.

They also said the exit from the hotel on to Thames Street was already very busy.

Residents also raised concerns concerns over extra traffic and light pollution.

Wokingham Borough Council refused the plans over safety concerns including the lack of pavements and street lighting along that section of the road, while it also said the entrance to the hotel would become overcrowded.

The council added that the development would create noise pollution and lead to the loss of countryside.