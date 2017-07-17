Commuters stranded by signal problems

COMMUTERS in Henley were hit with delays during the Henley Festival after signal failures caused trains from London to be cancelled.

Issues on the line between the capital and Slough caused long delays and cancellations on Wednesday and Thursday last week, which had knock-on effects for the connecting Great Western Railway services on the Henley Branch Line.

Many travellers were unable to reach their connecting trains at Twyford from Paddington, while direct services to Henley were also affected.

Services were also affected on Friday morning as some trains had to be left at the wrong station overnight due to the cancellations.

The Henley Branch User Group tweeted: “A hideous 48 hours for GWR’s staff and passengers. “Things *seem* to be back on track.”

Neil Gunnell, of Henley Trains, said: “Commuters will have felt somewhat battle weary after struggling to get home two nights running last week. In one case last week no services could get into or out of Paddington for more than four hours, with commuters having to turn to Southwest or Chiltern Trains.”

But Mr Gunnell praised GWR for holding the last train on the branch line on Thursday to make sure it connected with a delayed service from Paddington.

A joint statement from Network Rail and GWR said: “We fully recognise the scale of disruption to the many passengers who experienced difficulties and we are extremely sorry for the challenges it caused. Network Rail teams were on the ground to fix the problem as soon as possible, but it took considerably longer than we would have liked before the signalling was restored at 8.18pm.

“Network Rail is conducting an immediate investigation into the cause of this failure and is putting in place additional measures to reinforce signalling equipment in the area until the results of the investigation are known, and a permanent solution is in place.”