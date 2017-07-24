Christ the labourer

IN the Bible, the first miracle performed by Jesus was transforming water in to wine at the Wedding at Cana.

But it seems he wasn’t the only person to do this.

At a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council on Monday, resident Philip Meadowcroft told councillors how he helped workmen installing fibre-optic cables for the internet on a road near his house in Watermans Way.

He said: “They were perfectly good chaps. I supplied them with water and they supplied me with wine in return, which I was hugely appreciative of!”

Perhaps the Messiah has returned and is now working as a labourer.