No flowers

A FUCHSIA flower show due to take place at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre last weekend was cancelled as it could have breached planning rules.

The centre near Wargrave is in a dispute with Wokingham Borough Council and has been given an injunction over unauthorised activities at the site.

A spokesman said: “We sought legal advice, and it seems that by hosting the show, even though it is horticultural in nature, we could be in breach of the injunction. Our sincere apologies go to the Reading and District Fuchsia Society.”