Water works

Monday, 24 July 2017
THE main road through Crazies Hill will be closed from Monday so a water main can be replaced.
Thames Water will close the road between Hatch Gate Lane and a junction further down the road until September.
A diversion will be in place via Hatch Gate Lane and Highfield Road.
