New local speed signs

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
ROAD signs have been installed in Harpsden and Shiplake to prevent speeding.
Police erected the “20 is Plenty” signs in the village following complaints from residents.
They also carried out speed audits and have issued tickets to motorists.
24 July 2017
